Kauai reports five new cases of COVID-19, total cases jumps to 104

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office reported five positive cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 20, bringing the total number of active cases on the island to 16.
Four of the cases are travel-related and one appears to be community acquired. One of the travelers had taken a pre-travel test, but did not receive the positive test report until after arriving on Kauai.
Kauai’s cumulative case count as of Nov. 20 is 104. Of those, 92 are confirmed, one is probable and 11 are confirmed positive tests performed out-of-state or off-island.
