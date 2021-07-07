Kauai reports 8 coronavirus cases ‘highly likely’ to be delta variant

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai health officials reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 7, which will be reflected in the case count on Thursday, July 8.

Officials said all cases are in adults and two got sick after traveling to the mainland. Health officials believe the cases are related to the presence of the COVID-19 delta variant on Kauai.

“We continue to see a high rate of disease transmission to close contacts under quarantine. We are still awaiting results from the State Laboratory, but it is highly likely we are dealing with the delta variant. Vaccination is the strongest tool we have to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19. Statewide, only 2% of cases have been in vaccinated residents.” Lauren Guest, Kauai District Health Office public health preparedness planner

The COVID-19 vaccine is available to those 12 and older at pharmacies, hospitals and clinics across Hawaii.