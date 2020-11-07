Kauai reports 3 new coronavirus cases on Nov. 6

The Kauai District Health Office reported three positive cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 6, bringing the total number of active cases on the island to 12.

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office reported three positive cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 6, bringing the total number of active cases on the island to 12.

The first case is a female resident who is a close contact of a current case. The second is a male traveler who participated in the state’s pre-travel testing program, but received an inconclusive result and was retested on Kauai. The third case identified on Nov. 6 is a male resident who frequently interacts with visitors.

Travelers that receive a positive test after arrival are not included in Kauai’s cumulative total, as cases are tallied in the persons county of origin.

Kauai’s cumulative case count as of Nov. 6 is 71, plus one probable case.

A total of 11 out of the 12 active cases on Kauai are related to travel, and 20 individuals are currently under Department of Health-directed quarantine.

All active cases are in isolation, and three have been hospitalized.

