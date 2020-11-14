Kauai reports 2 new coronavirus cases on Nov. 13

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office reported two positive cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, bringing the total number of active cases on the island to 17.

One of the cases is a child resident, who is a close contact of a case announced Thursday. The other case is an adult female resident. Both are community-acquired infections and neither is hospitalized, according to the Kauai District Health Office.

While Friday’s newly added cases were not travel related, travelers that receive a positive test after arrival are not included in Kauai’s cumulative total, as cases are tallied in the persons county of origin.

Kauai’s cumulative case count as of Nov. 13 is 88. Of those, 79 are confirmed, one is probable and eight are confirmed positive tests performed out-of-state or off-island.

