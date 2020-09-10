Kauai renters encouraged to apply for Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program

Yellow facial mask laying on top of the eviction note

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – Kauai residents are encouraged to apply to for the state’s Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program (RRHAP).

Kauai County officials say that this will provide financial assistance for renters at risk of eviction for non-payment of rent due to the pandemic.

Applications are currently being accepted for housing payments that are due between August 1, 2020, and December 28, 2020.

The program specifies that housing assistance payments can be made in lump-sum amounts and will be made directly to landlords.

The program’s monthly rent payments are up to $1,500 per household for residents in county. Rent payments will not exceed the actual rent owed.

Are you eligible?

Are a full-time Hawai‘i resident.

Have proof of valid and current tenancy for primary residence in the state of Hawaii.

Are 18 years of age or older.

Can demonstrate a loss of income directly resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Can demonstrate that your current household income does not exceed 100% Area Median Income.

How to apply

Go to www.hihousinghelp.com, or contact either Catholic Charities Hawai‘i or Aloha United Way. Both partners will assist the public through the process and ensure that applicants meet all eligibility requirements for program assistance.

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i can be reached via www.catholiccharitieshawaii.org or by phone at 808-521-HELP (4357) or 808-241-4673.

Aloha United Way can be reached via www.auw.org or by phone at 2-1-1.

