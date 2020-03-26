Kauai police to conduct islandwide checkpoints

Beginning Thursday at 11:00 a.m. the Kauai Police Department will be facilitating checkpoints at various locations around the island in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The purpose of this action is in support of Governor Ige’s emergency proclamation and statewide order to stay at home, as well as Mayor Kawakami’s stay-at-home Emergency Rule #5.

“It is urgent that our community respond to this pandemic and comply with these orders,” said Kauai Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck. “If this isn’t taken seriously, our small island’s healthcare system will not be able to withstand community spread of the virus. Please, stay at home and do your part for the wellbeing of our community.”

Violations are a misdemeanor and could lead to a citation, fines of up to $5,000 or up to one year in jail.

More details regarding KPD’s efforts will be provided in Mayor Kawakami’s daily COVID-19 update this afternoon.