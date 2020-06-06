Kauai police records section window to reopen Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Walk-up service starts again for the Kauai Police Department records section window on Monday.

The service is available from Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The services were closed on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Appointments only were available on starting May 4 for the records section.

Social distancing guidelines will continue to be enforced and masks will be required for service.

For firearm registration and public fingerprinting an appointment is needed. To make an appointment or for more information please call 241-1929 or email kpdrecords@kauai.gov.