Kauai police arrest third man for violating 14-day quarantine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai police arrested a third man on Friday for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order.

According to a preliminary report, 31-year-old Bobby Edwards of Boynton, Florida arrived on Kauai from Honolulu on Friday on a Hawaiian Airlines flight. Upon arrival, Edwards was unable to produce acceptable proof of lodging to Līhu‘e Airport personnel. After being advised that he would need to produce proof of accommodations, he refused.

The report also indicates that Edwards was exhibiting belligerent behavior toward airport personnel and toward officers during his arrest. Edwards was also showing significant signs of intoxication and was not being cooperative.

He not only faces criminal charges for violating an emergency order but also for disorderly conduct.

Edwards was not displaying symptoms of COVID-19 but Kauai police followed proper safety guidelines and protocol during his arrest and transport.

Edwards is currently being held in cellblock.

Once he’s released from custody, he will be required to either quarantine in proper accommodations, leave the island or face arrest for a subsequent offense under the Governor’s order.