Kauai police arrest Florida man for violating 14-day quarantine

The Kaua‘i Police Department arrested 62-year-old Dwight Anthony Tucker of Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order.

He arrived on Kaua‘i on Monday and checked into the ISO hotel in Kapa‘a.

Tucker was stopped in Hanalei around noon on Tuesday. He was subsequently arrested for disregarding Gov. David Ige’s statewide order that requires all visitors who arrive on or after March 26 to self-quarantine at their place of accommodation.

He was booked at KPD cellblock for a misdemeanor and posted bail for $100. His court date is set for May 27.

He was not displaying symptoms of COVID-19. Still, officers followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health’s current safety measures while conducting the arrest.

According to a preliminary report, prior to arriving on Kaua‘i, the Florida resident also stopped in Georgia where he caught a flight to Washington and proceeded to catch a direct flight from there to Līhu‘e.

To date, KPD has issued seven criminal citations for misdemeanor offenses related to the COVID-19 curfew, which are punishable by fines of up to $5,000 and up to one year in jail.

Six citations pertained to curfew violations. One was due to a violation of the stay-at-home order and involved a non-essential cosmetic business that was still in operation.

“The public has been compliant for the most part regarding the curfew law, which we are grateful for. We have issued numerous warnings for the stay-at-home order but most people have been understanding and responsive,” said Capt. Rod Green. “We all need to have self-discipline right now and ask ourselves if we really need to be outside. Unfortunately, some people won’t take this seriously until it affects them directly. I hope they can take a look at what’s occurring around the world to understand the seriousness of this issue and to consider the health and safety of our community before it’s too late.”

Yesterday, Governor David Ige announced that all inter-island travel will be subject to 14 day quarantines, expanding on a previous policy that applied all incoming travelers from outside Hawaii.