Kauai police arrest 14 quarantine violators since Oct. 15

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department (KPD) has arrested 14 people for violating quarantine since tourism reopened on Oct. 15.

Officials say both tourists and residents are being arrested after arriving in Kauai either from the mainland or another island.

A majority of those arrested were not at their listed quarantine address during routine checks.

All but one have been released on bail, and some of the mainland travelers have since returned home.

They could all face up to a year in jail and up to $5,000 in fines.

KPD has made 132 arrests for quarantine violations since the pandemic began.

