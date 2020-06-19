Kauai Philippine Cultural Center now an additional site to Summer Fun program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Philippine Cultural Center has been made an additional site for the Summer Fun program in Lihue, Kauai County officials announced.

Registration for the Kauai Philippine Cultural Center site will begin on June 22 at 8 a.m. Spots are also available at the Kekaha and Waimea Neighborhood Center locations through June 22. All other locations have reached maximum enrollment.

To register, click here.

The session runs from June 29 to July 24, Monday to Friday, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the cost is $40 per child. The Fourth of July holiday will be observed on July 3.

The program is open to youngsters, ages five to 11.

Enrollment is limited and will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please be advised that the Department of Parks and Recreation remains focused on protecting the health and safety of our island keiki and community and will be following CDC recommended guidelines for COVID-19:

Children and staff will be required to wear face masks;

Physical distancing strategies will be practiced; and

Commonly touched equipment and surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected throughout the day

All major credit cards will be accepted for payment including: Master Card, VISA and Discover. In addition, debit and pre-paid credit cards will be accepted.

Lunch will be provided free of charge. Parents will need to provide their children with snacks and drinks each day throughout the program.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact Melanie at 241-4462 or mokamoto@kauai.gov as soon as possible.

Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, Braille, or electronic copy.

