Kauai now offering mobile vaccination services for homebound residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office is now offering mobile COVID-19 vaccination services for homebound individuals.

“We are happy to come to your home if you can’t get to a vaccine clinic,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kaua‘i District Health Officer. “If you know someone who needs this service, please call us.”

Mobile vaccinations will be provided on the first Tuesday of the month, beginning on June 1, and more days may be added.

To make a request, call the Kaua‘i District Health Office at 241-3495. Caregivers and healthcare providers may call on behalf of the homebound individual.

Be prepared to provide the following information: patient name, telephone number, address, information about any prior vaccine doses and allergy history.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered. However, the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines can be arranged for those who already received their first dose.