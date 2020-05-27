Kauai mayor working on summer fun details

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Derek Kawakami is working on summer fun details.

“Our team is working diligently to be able to offer our parents a modified version of summer fun,” said Kawakami. “As we know that many parents need this child care service. We are aiming to start the program by late June, early July. We likely won’t be able to accommodate the same number of children at each site.”

Kawakami says more information on the county’s summer fun program will be announced in the coming days.