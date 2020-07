HONOLULU (KHON2) - When COVID-19 started to make an impact on the Garden Isle, CG Custom Prints decided to make an even bigger impact on the community with their Give Kauai Hope program.

"So it's been amazing," said Donovan Claytor, Owner of CG Custom Prints. "We actually had about 250 businesses sign up for the program and we raised over $50,000 that went directly back to Kauai small businesses."