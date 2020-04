A home health care agency says its supply of personal protective equipment was stolen over the weekend. Masks, gloves, and face shields are now gone. Shelley Wilson of Wilson Care Group tells us the precious supplies that were stolen were going to be used by her staff, donated to the hospitals and first responders, and shared with other health care facilities experiencing a shortage.

"Saturday morning, I came into the office to do a little bit of work and I checked on the area where we were storing our personal protective equipment and the door was not locked it was open," said Wilson.