Kaua’i mayor considers another lockdown

LIHU’E (KHON2) – Mayor Derek Kawakami is asking Kaua’i residents to come together for one goal – to protect the community.

Although daily case counts has spiked drastically this month throughout Hawai’i’s counties, Kaua’i’s positive rate is the lowest in the state.

However, Kawakami said if things don’t continue to improve, he will have no choice but to implement another lockdown.

“We’re in an all-or-nothing fight and the only logical restriction moving forward would be a lockdown,” Kawakami said. “But we don’t have to do that. If we come together, shift our behavior, work together, like Kaua’i does time and time and time again, we can lead by example.”

He continued: “We can flatten this curve without major sacrifice.”

Meanwhile, Kaua’i’s hospitals say, they have surge plans in place and are ready to accommodate COVID and non-COVID patients as needed.