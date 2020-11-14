Kauai, Maui mayors monitoring increase in cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami and Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said they are actively monitoring the increase in cases that have occurred on their islands over the last few days and weeks.

Both counties can ask Gov. David Ige to opt of the state’s pre-travel testing program if case numbers reach a certain level.

Kauai has reported seven new positive cases in two days.

The Garden Isle has 17 active cases, most of which are travel-related. The Kauai Department of Health said the island is starting to see cases of community spread.

Mayor Kawakami said they anticipated an increase in cases with trans-pacific travel reopening, but he is concerned several travelers have come in positive even though they have taken pre-travel tests.

“We’ve had eight travelers so far, that took the pre-test, didn’t get their results, boarded an airplane, arrived on island, and then got the results, and it was positive. And that is a big concern,” he said.

Kauai’s daily average over a one-week period is approaching two. If it reaches two and stays there, Kauai County will move to Tier 3, prompting additional restrictions.

“What Tier 3 means is that it would reduce the size of gatherings from 25 to 10. But it would also put restrictions on youth sports,” Kawakami explained.

He said cases up to this point do not show a connection.

“Pragmatically, it wouldn’t make sense to impose restrictions on those of those type of things. What we’re seeing a relationship to, is to travel,” he said.

“And that’s actually in Tier Two, when we drafted our rule, we made sure to allow our District Health Officer to be able to shift to different tiers, based on that type of type of necessity at any given point in time,” Kawakami explained.

“We learned from watching other places that when they are so rigid, to falling back in tiers, and we put restrictions on businesses, or other type of operations that are not tied scientifically to those outbreaks, it erodes public trust, and that is not a path that we want to move towards. We want to base our decisions on science and facts,” he continued.

If Kauai reaches Tier 2, and averages five to eight cases on a 7-day average, or if hospitals become overwhelmed, the Garden Isle will opt out of the pre-travel testing program and require all travelers to quarantine.

The island of Lanai has moved into a ‘safer at home order,’ after an outbreak occurred on island three weeks ago prompting an island-wide lock down.

The island of Maui has seen five to six cases over a three-day period. Although on Friday, the island reported one new case.

“Anytime we have six cases in two days, it’s very concerning,” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said in a press conference on Friday.

“But our average is 1.88, if tomorrow we have another six and another six the day after that then it’s going to change our rolling average, so we’re keeping a close eye on what’s going on,” he continued.

If Maui reaches five to 10 cases over a one-week period, the Valley Isle will also opt out of the pre-travel testing program.