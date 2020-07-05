Kauai man arrested in connection to refusing to wear a face mask

KILAUEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 34-year-old Kapaa man was arrested on Saturday, July 4.
The Kauai Police Department, officers were received a call around 1:30 p.m. that a man, Ryan Buley, entered the Kilauea Market without wearing a mask. He allegedly then got into an argument with an employee about his refusal to wear a mask.
He then threatened to leave the store and return with a gun.
Buley left Kilauea Market in his vehicle before police arrived, but he was quickly tracked down and arrested for terroristic threatening and harassment.
He was released after posting $5,150 bail and his court date, which officials say is when he will face felony charges, is set for September 2020.
