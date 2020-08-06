Kauai man arrested for allegedly breaking quarantine at a Kauai hotel

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – A Wainiha man was arrested by Kauai police on Tuesday, August 4, for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order.
Police officials said that 64-year-old Michael Rowan arrived from Los Angeles International Airport on a direct Delta Airlines flight on August 2. According to a police report, he claimed to be a returning resident but selected the Kauai Palms Hotel as his quarantine location.
On Tuesday, August 4, it was reported that Rowan left his room three times and approached hotel staff in the lobby without wearing a mask on those occassions.
Police arrived at the hotel and arrested Rowan around 1:15 p.m. for violating the state’s emergency COVID-19 rules.
Since then, he posted $1,000 bail and was escorted by police to his quarantine location for the remainder of his 14-days of quarantine.
