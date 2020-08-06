Kauai man arrested for allegedly breaking quarantine at a Kauai hotel

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – A Wainiha man was arrested by Kauai police on Tuesday, August 4, for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order.

Police officials said that 64-year-old Michael Rowan arrived from Los Angeles International Airport on a direct Delta Airlines flight on August 2. According to a police report, he claimed to be a returning resident but selected the Kauai Palms Hotel as his quarantine location.

Wainiha man arrested for violating 14-day quarantine pic.twitter.com/RL99Vip69C — Kaua'i Police Department (@kauaipd) August 6, 2020

On Tuesday, August 4, it was reported that Rowan left his room three times and approached hotel staff in the lobby without wearing a mask on those occassions.

Police arrived at the hotel and arrested Rowan around 1:15 p.m. for violating the state’s emergency COVID-19 rules.

Since then, he posted $1,000 bail and was escorted by police to his quarantine location for the remainder of his 14-days of quarantine.

