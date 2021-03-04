Kauai hospitals expand vaccine appointments to residents 70 and older

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai residents who are 70 years old or older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, announced Kauai County officials.

On Wednesday, the state announced it will expand testing to include those between the ages of 70 and 74 starting on March 8. A total of 26,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered on Kauai as of March 4 and are expected to increase with the latest shipment of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Kupuna may sign up to receive their vaccine at the following locations:

Kupuna who are established patients at Ho‘ola Lahui are also able to schedule a vaccine appointment with the facility.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and will only be provided to adults 70 years and older, according to County officials.

If you need assistance with the online appointment systems, please call the Agency on Elderly Affairs at 241-4470 and they can help you schedule your appointment on the websites.