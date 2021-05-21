Kauai holding pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at various locations, some offering prizes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hoʽōla Lāhui Community Health Clinic will be hosting small pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those 18 and older.

Participants may select either the two-dose Moderna or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated now is the best way to protect our keiki and our loved ones from community spread of COVID-19,” said Damien Kapono Chong-Hanssen, MD, Medical Director of the Hoʽōla Lāhui Community Health Center, in a statement on Friday.

Participants are asked to register at least two days before the event using the links below, or by calling the Hoʽōla Lāhui hotline at 808-938-0938 and requesting their vaccine of choice.

Pop-up clinics will be held at:

Hanalei Elementary School , Sunday, May 30, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, Sunday, May 30, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Anahola Clubhouse , Saturday, June 5, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

, Saturday, June 5, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Kekaha Neighborhood Center, Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Laukōnā Park in Hanamāʻulu, Saturday, June 12, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Call 808-938-0938)

“If you know any families or individuals who have not been able to access COVID-19 vaccine because of transportation or income issues and live in these areas, please encourage them to call our hotline or let us know how to reach them,” said Dr. Chong-Hanssen.

Two businesses in Lihue are also teaming up with health officials to encourage vaccinations.

Rob’s Good Times Grill will host a drive-up vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 29, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The first 50 adults who register will receive a $10 gift card.

Troy’s Place will host a clinic on Saturday, June 5, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Adults 21 and older who get vaccinated that day will receive five free karaoke songs.

To register, call the Hoʽōla Lāhui hotline at 808-938-0938 at least two days before the event.

Appointments for everyone 12 and older are available at hospitals and clinics around the island. Click here to make an appointment.