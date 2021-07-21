Kauai health officials report 10 new coronavirus cases, educational setting cluster

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai health officials reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 21, on the Garden Isle, which will be reflected in a future statewide count.

Half of the cases are related to mainland travel and the other half are community-acquired, officials said.

Health officials said they have identified a new COVID cluster in an educational setting.

“It really includes a lot of youth activities, organizations, or places where youth might might gather, including extra curricular kinds of activities. We are at a time when schools are not in session. So clearly, this was not was not at a school, but but it is a it’s that kind of a setting.”

Dr. Janet Berreman, Kauai District health officer

Kauai is offering free pop-up vaccine clinics before the new school year begins. They are open to everyone 12 years and older, no appointment is necessary. Click here for more information.

