Kauai golf courses reopen to play, but by phone reservation only

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County officials say that the golf course will reopen for play, but that’s only by phone reservation.

This is effective Saturday, May 2.

Phone reservations for groups of four or less will begin Friday, May 1, 808-241-6666. The county says that no walk-up reservations will be accepted.

Reservations can be made no sooner than 24 hours before the date of play and will be limited to one tee time per call.

Payments for green fees will only be accepted electronically via credit or debit cards. The use of motorized carts will continue to be suspended until further notice.

Rules that have been implemented due to COVID-19 will remain in place.

To view a copy of the emergency proclamation, visit the County of Kauai’s website at www.kauai.gov/KEMA. Detailed procedures will be available online at www.kauai.gov/golf and at the golf course.

For more information and to sign up for daily updates from the state Department of Health relating to current COVID-19 information, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/news/covid-19-updates/.