Kauai expands COVID-19 testing with drive-up options as cases surge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office is expanding its COVID-19 testing options with drive-up locations, as cases continue to rise in the County.

Close contacts of positive cases are asked to contact their primary care physician, a hospital, or an urgent care clinic to schedule their test.

The free testing site at Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall has reached capacity for several consecutive days.

“We have been forced to turn people away from the free testing clinic after reaching capacity at 400 available spots per day,” said Kaua‘i COVID-19 Incident Management Team Section Chief Patrick Porter. “If you have insurance and need a test, please kōkua and get a doctor’s order for a drive-up test so the free option can remain available for those who need it. Drive-up testing is also a safer option for those who may have been exposed to COVID. Please do not come to the testing clinic if you are sick with fever or a cough; stay home and call your doctor or go to a healthcare facility.”

Call your primary care physician to get a physician order, or call the Hawaii Pacific Health COVID-19 Virtual Clinic to be evaluated by a care provider who can order a COVID-19 test if clinically appropriate. Call 808-462-5430 and select option 3 for Kauai.

Drive-up COVID-19 testing sites are available with a doctor’s order:

Wilcox Medical Center , 3-3420 Kūhiō Highway, Līhu‘e Located at the rear entrance of the medical center. Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pediatric specimen collection services are available Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This site is closed for specimen collection on Sunday.

, 3-3420 Kūhiō Highway, Līhu‘e Kaua‘i Medical Clinic Kapa‘a , 4-831 Kūhiō Highway, Suite #332 Located under the clock tower and whale mural. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (subject to change based on demand).

, 4-831 Kūhiō Highway, Suite #332 Kaua‘i Veterans Medical Center (KVMH) , Waimea Enter the Emergency Department driveway located off Waimea Canyon Road to access the drive-thru. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Closed on weekends and State recognized holidays.

, Waimea Longs Kapa‘a , 645 Aleka Loop. Appointment required

, 645 Aleka Loop.

You must bring your photo ID, insurance card and physician order (paper or electronic).

Click here for more information on the Kauai’s free testing clinic. To schedule a vaccine appointment, click here.

Note: Free tests cannot be used for Safe Travels quarantine exemptions.