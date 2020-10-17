Kauai District Health Office reports one new COVID-19 case

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office is announcing one new confirmed coronavirus case on Oct. 17.
This case is an inter-island traveler. A household member of this inter-island traveler is awaiting test results.
The two are in isolation.
For more information, visit www.kauai.gov/COVID-19.
