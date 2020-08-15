Kauai District Health Office reports 1 new coronavirus positive case related to inter-island travel

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Friday, August 14.

This brings the island’s total number of active cases to seven. The total number of cases that Kauai has seen to date is now at 54.

None of the cases have required hospitalization.

According to Kauai officials, the new case is an adult resident with a connection to inter-island travel. All seven active cases are in isolation.

The Department of Health’s contact tracing investigation is ongoing. All identified close contacts are directed to quarantine and offered a test.

