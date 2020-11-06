Kauai Department of Health reports 2 new COVID cases on Nov. 5

The Kauai District Health Office reported two positive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 5, bringing the total number of active cases on the island to nine.

One of the cases is a female resident who recently returned from the mainland, and the other case is a male visitor. Both travelers participated in the state’s pre-travel testing program but did not receive their positive results until after arriving on Kauai.

These cases will not be reflected in Kauai’s cumulative case count, as cases are tallied in the persons county of origin. Four of the nine active cases on Kauai are reflected in other counties.

Kauai’s cumulative case count as of Nov. 5 is 68, plus one probable case.

All active cases are in isolation, and two have been hospitalized.

For more information COVID-19 in Kauai County, click here.

