Kauai reports two new cases of COVID-19

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec, 9, bringing the total number of known active cases on the island to 12.

Both cases are adult male residents with community-acquired infection. All active cases are in isolation, and one case is hospitalized on Oahu.

Kauai’s cumulative case count as of Dec. 9 is 145. Of those, 126 are confirmed, one is probable and 18 are confirmed positive tests performed out-of-state or off-island.

“Since the moratorium on the Safe Travels program, we have seen a shift in our cases. Most are now residents and about half are community-acquired,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami. “This means that the virus is circulating, still in small numbers, in our community.”

The temporary moratorium of the Safe Travels program requires all incoming travelers, including mainland, inter-island residents and visitors, to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

