LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Kauai couple was arrested on Sunday after boarding a flight despite having tested positive for COVID-19.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The Wailua couple was arrested for reckless endangerment after boarding a flight traveling from San Francisco to Lihue. Police say the 46-year-old man and 46-year-old woman knew they had tested positive for the virus and placed other passengers on the flight in “danger of death.”
The couple posted bail, which was set at $1,000 each.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Kauai couple arrested after boarding flight despite positive COVID-19 test results
- More post-arrival, secondary testing could be new norm for travel
- Kapiolani nurses to picket Wednesday over stalled negotiations and safety concerns
- Hawaii Nisei soldier is the face of the new USPS forever stamp
- HPD officers convicted in Kealoha scandal get sentenced multiple year prison terms