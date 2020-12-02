Kauai couple arrested after boarding flight despite positive COVID-19 test results

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Kauai couple was arrested on Sunday after boarding a flight despite having tested positive for COVID-19.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Wailua couple was arrested for reckless endangerment after boarding a flight traveling from San Francisco to Lihue. Police say the 46-year-old man and 46-year-old woman knew they had tested positive for the virus and placed other passengers on the flight in “danger of death.”

The couple posted bail, which was set at $1,000 each.