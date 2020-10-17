Kauai County to provide free post-arrival COVID test for residents

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Mayor Derek Kawakami has announced that Kauai residents who travel out of state can get a free COVID-19 test after returning to the island, starting on Oct. 19.

Mayor Kawakami says the post-arrival test will help to prevent community spread.

To qualify for a post-arrival test, the resident must first receive a negative pre-travel test and qualify for a quarantine exemption via the Safe Travels app.

The post-arrival testing center will be located at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and results will be available the same day.

