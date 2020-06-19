Kauai County to implement program offering emergency rental, mortgage, and utility assistance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County officials are implementing a new program that offers emergency rental, mortgage, and utility assistance.

“This program can provide payments of up to $1,500 per month for a maximum of three months to cover rent, mortgage, and utility payments for low- to moderate-income Kauai residents who have suffered a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami.

The County of Kauai is partnering with Family Life Center and Mālama Pono Health Services to implement this program.

For more information and to apply for assistance, contact these non-profit organizations directly. Family Life Center can be reached at 212-0850; Malama Pono Health Services can be reached at 246-9577./sep

