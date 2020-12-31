Kauai County Mayor Kawakami requests pre-travel testing exemptions for inter-island travel

File – Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami sent Gov. David Ige a proposed amendment to Mayor’s Emergency Rule 23 on Wednesday, Dec. 30, which would remove Kauai County’s moratorium on the Safe Travels program for inter-island travelers.

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami sent Gov. David Ige a proposed amendment to Mayor’s Emergency Rule 23 on Wednesday, Dec. 30, which would remove Kauai County’s moratorium on the Safe Travels program for inter-island travelers.

Inter-island travelers would be allowed to participate in the Safe Travels program and be exempt from a 10-day travel quarantine with proof of a negative pre-travel test result if the proposal is approved.

The pre-travel COVID-19 test must be taken within 72 hours of departing for inter-island travel and must be administered by one of the state’s trusted partners.

The amended rule would also require that a person be physically present in the State of Hawaii for more than 72 hours before flying to Kauai to qualify as an inter-island traveler.

Amended Rule 23 — if approved — is set to be put in place on Jan. 5, 2021, the same day as the Enhanced Modified Quarantine “resort bubble” plan proposed by Mayor Kawakami during the week of Monday, Dec. 21.

Mayor Kawakami says, the new amendment is geared towards helping local residents travel.

“We realize the Resort Bubble program is tailored to visitors and is not ideal for our residents. Our residents continue to be our highest priority. Now that our community has been able to enjoy the holiday season without a major surge in cases, we feel we are in a good position to loosen inter-island travel restrictions and offer more convenient opportunities to travel between islands.” Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami

Participation in the Safe Travels program or the Enhanced Modified Quarantine program is not mandatory for travelers, but those who choose to opt-out will be subject to a mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

