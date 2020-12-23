Kauai County Mayor Kawakami discusses vaccination and travel restrictions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Health care workers on Kauai are now receiving their Covid-19 vaccinations after the first shipment arrived this week.
Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the rollout and the latest on travel restrictions.
