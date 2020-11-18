Kauai County Mayor Kawakami discusses emergency proposals

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami lobbied for a two-test system from the beginning of the Safe Travels Program but was ultimately denied by Governor Ige.

But he is asking the Governor again after seeing an increase in travel related cases on Kauai, the surge on the mainland and the busy holiday travel season expected.

Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami joined Wake Up 2day to discuss his emergency proposals.