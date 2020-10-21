Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami discusses challenges in reopening tourism

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With thousands of visitors arriving in the islands, every county is facing their own set of challenges.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

From the long lines to educating tourists about their own set of rules. So how is Kauai County dealing with all of this?

Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami joined Wake Up 2day to discuss reopening tourism.

Latest Stories on KHON2