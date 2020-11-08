LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Mayor Derek Kawakami announced that Kauai County will be launching a free weekly COVID-19 surge testing program starting on Nov. 8.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The mayor is urging hospitality industry staff and uninsured residents to participate in the program that will be open every Sunday.
The County of Kauai is partnering with the Department of Health to provide the free testing at rotating sites through the end of 2020.
Testing will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the following dates and locations:
- Nov. 8: Vindinha Stadium
- Nov. 15: Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex
- Nov. 22: Hanapepe Stadium
- Nov 29: Vindinha Stadium
- Dec. 6: Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex
- Dec 13: Hanapepe Stadium
- Dec. 20: Vindinha Stadium
- Dec. 27: Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex
Participants in the free surge testing are asked to register in advance here. There will be limited on-site registration.
This new program is separate from Kauai’s post-travel testing program for out-of-state travelers, as well as the state’s pre-travel testing program.
For more information on COVID-19 in Kauai County, click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Kauai County launching surge testing program on Nov. 8
- Live blog: New Mexico at Hawaii
- Taulia Tagovailoa throws for 282 yards and three touchdowns in win over Penn State
- Coronavirus: One death, 128 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 7
- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address the nation