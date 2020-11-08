Kauai County launching surge testing program on Nov. 8

Mayor Derek Kawakami announced that Kauai County will be launching a free weekly COVID-19 surge testing program starting on Nov. 8.

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Mayor Derek Kawakami announced that Kauai County will be launching a free weekly COVID-19 surge testing program starting on Nov. 8.

The mayor is urging hospitality industry staff and uninsured residents to participate in the program that will be open every Sunday.

The County of Kauai is partnering with the Department of Health to provide the free testing at rotating sites through the end of 2020.

Testing will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

Nov. 8: Vindinha Stadium

Vindinha Stadium Nov. 15: Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex

Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex Nov. 22: Hanapepe Stadium

Hanapepe Stadium Nov 29: Vindinha Stadium

Vindinha Stadium Dec. 6: Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex

Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex Dec 13: Hanapepe Stadium

Hanapepe Stadium Dec. 20: Vindinha Stadium

Vindinha Stadium Dec. 27: Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex

Participants in the free surge testing are asked to register in advance here. There will be limited on-site registration.

This new program is separate from Kauai’s post-travel testing program for out-of-state travelers, as well as the state’s pre-travel testing program.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kauai County, click here.

