Kauai County implements COVID testing ticketing system to help with demand, prevent crowds

LIHUE, Kauai (KHON2) — Kauai County officials are reminding the public that their ticketing system is now in place to get tested for COVID.

The system has been implemented at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall testing center, as well as the county’s mobile testing van. Officials said the ticketing system is meant to prevent long lines and huge crowds due to the high demand for testing.

According to officials, testing at both of these sites is “not for those who are experiencing symptoms.” Those who are sick with coronavirus symptoms should get tested at a drive-thru or clinical site. For more information on where to get tested on Kauai, click here.

People who would like to get tested for COVID can go to either of these sites for a ticket — which are limited each day and are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall testing site: The site is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 4191 Hardy St in Lihue, and ticket distribution will start at 8 a.m. Only 500 tickets will be available each day; tickets usually run out by 9 a.m. due to high demand. People with a ticket can leave and return to the site or wait in their vehicles until their designated testing time to avoid overcrowding.



Mobile testing van: The county’s mobile testing van is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at a different community. A maximum of 100 tickets will be available. Locations: Kekaha Neighborhood Center on Wednesdays; Kilauea Neighborhood Center on Thursdays; Kalaheo Neighborhood Center on Fridays; Hanalei Neighborhood Center on Saturdays. On Sundays, the van will be in Kapa‘a at the Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex where 200 tickets will be available.



Both testing sites will offer free rapid PCR COVID-19 tests with same-day results. A photo ID will be required for all adults, and keiki must be with a parent or guardian.