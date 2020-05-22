Kauai County businesses, operations can reopen Friday

Epic Hair Boutique on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami has given the green light for county businesses, outdoor spaces, and more to reopen on Friday, May 22.

This move will still be subjected to all restrictions and social distancing requirements within the Eighth Supplemental Proclamation, State Department of Health Reopening Hawaii Safe Practices, and CDC industry guidelines.

The Mayor’s Emergency Rule 10 says that each business, operation, or activity will determine the maximum number of people that can be accommodated while maintaining health guidelines.

Here are the following ‘medium-risk’ operations that may reopen:

HOTELS AND MOTELS
Pools and common areas, provided these areas cannot be utilized by individuals subject to the mandatory self-quarantine as required by Section IV of the Eighth Supplemental Proclamation.

PLACES OF WORSHIP
Faith-based worship in accordance with the CDC Interim Guidance for Administrators
and Leaders of Community and faith-based organizations to plan, prepare, and respond
to Coronavirus Disease 2019 or any updated CDC guidance.

MANUFACTURING
Sanitation, cleaning, and housekeeping, any and all other closed manufacturing or construction.

OUTDOOR SPACES
Public and private pools, outdoor-based tours, and guided experiences including but not limited to zipline operations, ATV tours, and horseback tours.

PERSONAL SERVICES
Salons, barbershops and one-on-one services including but not limited to: tutoring, music lessons, massage, yoga, pilates, and personal training.

Trending Stories