Kauai County announces 4 new COVID positive cases, active county cases rise to 12

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office reported four new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of active cases to 12, and the cumulative total of cases to date to 33.

The new cases include an adult and three children from one household who are now in isolation. Other members of that household are in quarantine.

The eight previous positive cases, which were identified last week, are from a separate household and also remain in isolation.

“All the individuals are either mildly ill or asymptomatic. So far no one has required hospitalization,” said Kauai District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman.

These new cases were identified through the state Department of Health’s (DOH) ongoing contact tracing process. As a result of that contact tracing, DOH is continuing to identify, test, and quarantine additional contacts. Officials will continue to receive test results over the next few days.

These new numbers were not included in Wednesday’s daily count.

