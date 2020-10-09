Kauai could opt out of pre-travel testing program under new proposal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is just a week away from partially reopening the economy and welcoming tourists back to the islands, but Hawaii Island and Kauai still have pending proposals that would add more safeguards.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

After getting his post-arrival testing program denied, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami sent a new proposal to the governor. This time, he is proposing a tier system similar to the one on Oahu.

The emergency rule would allow the county to move forward with Hawaii’s pre-traveling testing program, but also it identifies the point when Kauai would opt-out. For example, if approved, tier 2 would trigger Kauai to opt-out of the program when the seven-day average of daily COVID cases is between five and eight.

When it comes to interisland travel, the mandatory 14-day quarantine is still in effect through Oct. 31. It applies to anyone traveling between every island except Oahu. Gov. David Ige said on Oct. 9 that interisland quarantine is in place to keep neighbor island families safe.

“As you know, we had a surge of cases here on Oahu and the virus and case count on Oahu was significantly higher than the case counts on the neighbor island. So the county mayors have requested and I did authorize a quarantine for interisland travel,” said the Governor.

So if you arrive in Hawaii on or after Oct. 15 and meet the program’s requirements, you would still have to quarantine if you are traveling interisland before the end of the month. Your negative test result is still good if you had a layover in Honolulu, but the state says if your break in Honolulu is more than a layover, you will be subject to the interisland quarantine.

Latest Stories on KHON2