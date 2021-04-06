Kauai coronavirus rental, utility assistance program applications open in May

LĪHU’E, Hawaii (KHON2) — County of Kaua’i coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program applications are expected to be available in early May.

The Kaua’i Government Employees Federal Credit Union (KGEFCU) will be administering the program.

The money can be used to pay for rent, and utilities.

To qualify Kaua’i and Ni’ihau residents must make 80% of the area median income (AMI) or less. Those residents must also show that they have less income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can get up to $2,000 for rent, and $400 for utilities. Landlords and tenants will need to provide information.

For more information, a webinar will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 5 p.m.

To register for this webinar, please visit https://bit.ly/2RaNnXh.

The webinar will be posted after it is done so you can watch it if you missed it live.

When applications are open in May, they will be on www.KauaiRentHelp.com. You can email rent@kgefcu.org

For more information on the American Rescue Plan’s Relief for Renters and Homeowners, please visit https://www.schatz.senate.gov/coronavirus/renters-homeowners.

You can also visit the satellite program locations on Kaua’i. Call (808) 482-2777 for the satellite locations

If you would like help due to a disability, contact KGEFCU at rent@kgefcu.org and put “ADA” in the subject line. The notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, Braille, or electronic copy.

Eligibility:

To qualify for rent or utility assistance when applications open in May, applicants must meet the following criteria:

· Be a Kaua’i County resident;

· Be at least 18 years old; and

· Have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have an annual gross household income at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI) for the number of members in their household. For reference, the following illustrates the 80% AMI for various household sizes:

1 person: $54,400

2 persons: $62,160

3 persons: $69,920

4 persons: $77,680

5 persons: $83,920

6 persons: $90,160

7 persons: $96,400

8 persons: $102,560

Households with income of no more than 50% percent of the AMI or in which one or more household member(s) is unemployed and has been unemployed for 90 days will be prioritized.