Kauai confirms a resident tested positive for coronavirus after post-travel test

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office confirms one person tested positive for coronavirus on Nov. 2.

It is a resident who recently returned home from mainland travel. He tested negative as part of the state’s pre-travel testing program.

He took a voluntary post-travel test as part of the county’s free post-travel testing program and tested positive.

The Department of Health is continuing its contact tracing investigation of this new case.

Kauai now has a total of seven active cases, two of those cases are hospitalized.

Kauai’s cumulative case count is 67 plus one probable case.

