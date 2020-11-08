Kauai cases rise, officials question surveillance testing

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The island of Kauai reported three COVID-19 cases between Sept. 1 and Oct. 15, but since Oct. 30, the island has reported 11 new cases. This increase has prompted questions regarding the state’s surveillance testing program.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami proposed a pilot program before Oct. 15 that would require trans-Pacific travelers to get a second COVID-19 test after arrival so Kauai County could get a better picture of how many positive cases were coming in.

“With the recent number of cases tied to travel, it just solidifies what we had thought, which were gaps in the system,” Kawakami said.

Under Kawakami’s proposal, travelers would have to quarantine until they took a second test several days later.

Governor David Ige denied his request.

Kauai implemented its own post-arrival testing program, but participation has been low. Only 2% of visitors have agreed to it, and about 20% of returning residents have opted to participate.

“Our position here on Kauai is that it should be a mandatory post-arrival test,” Kawakami said.

“We would like to see more visitors participate, but that’s easier said than said than done. Even with an incentive program that basically kind of washes the cost from that mainland traveler, the participation rate is still too low.”

Dr. Kapono Chong-Hanssen, Kauai Community Health Director, said last week’s data shows that even with low participation, the virus is entering the island at a fast rate.

“There’s a lot of ways to slice and dice the way the numbers should be done. But ballpark, we are finding about one and a half times what we were told, so at least 1.5 per 1,000 travelers are coming into Kauai positive,” he said.

“And that’s without any post-arrival surveillance, and we’re finding this much. So, you can’t think that that’s all that’s out there,” he added.

He said it is more concerning that five travelers flew into the Garden Isle while awaiting their pre-test results, which eventually came back positive.

Per CDC guidelines, a positive case is recorded in the state or county where the COVID test was given. The five travelers who tested positive on arrival are counted as ‘diagnosed out of state’ in the state data.

“It doesn’t make us feel confident when you hear that at least five people arriving to Kauai have done that, and we’re seeing only a fraction of the total travelers,” Dr. Chong-Hanssen said.

He said Kauai is seeing about 15% of the state’s total arrivals. “So, it’s probably happening on the other islands too,” he added.

He said the state should count those cases in the daily total.

“Those people arguably present the highest risk of any traveler to Hawaii, because they were positive, and their viral load was at a detectable level before they got on the plane,” he said.

He said the state should also be keeping track of the number of travelers who tested positive on the mainland and were unable to fly into the state.

“If you don’t track that, we can’t really come up with a real number to estimate the true prevalence of travelers intending to come to Hawaii, which is important to evaluate how we will modify things in the future, especially as we see what changes in the mainland,” he said while noting the surge of cases happening across the country.

“The community prevalence in those areas is getting higher, which is going to influence the traveler prevalence,” he added.

In the last four days, the state has seen triple digit case numbers. The last time the state recorded 100 or more cases over a four-day period was Sept. 8 through Sept. 12.

Dr. Chong-Hanssen said it is not a coincidence the state is seeing an uptick in numbers three weeks after re-opening to trans-Pacific travel.

“If you look at what places like Alaska, and Tahiti, and you look at other places that made a change in their travel policy, and then the timing when things started happening, it’s fairly similar,” he said.

He said it is disappointing to hear other officials say the uptick could be related to Halloween or long voting lines, noting Kauai started seeing its case numbers rise on October 30.

“It seems like there’s a sort of an inclination to try to find reasons that have to do with resident behavior, and not travel, when it seems pretty clear that travel is playing a major role right now, and certainly on Kauai it’s all travel-related.,” he said.

One of the new cases reported on Kauai this week involved a resident who did not travel, but worked with visitors in the tourism industry.

Maui County is also conducting its own voluntary post-arrival testing. The data from Oct. 17 through Nov. 2 showed three people tested positive out of about 1,400 participants.

Dr. Chong-Hanssen said the Kauai and Maui data shows more than one in 1,000 travelers are coming in positive with the virus.

Last week, the first round of post-arrival testing conducted by the state indicated few travelers tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the state.

According to the data from Oct. 19 to Nov. 2, there were 10 confirmed positives out of 11,027 tests conducted, which resulted in a positivity rate of .09%.

The majority of those tested came from Big Island, which required all arriving travelers to do an antigen test on arrival. During a press conference on Nov. 7, Lieutenant Governor Dr. Josh Green said about 10,000 of the 11,027 tests were done on Big Island.

Dr. Chong-Hanssen called the Big Island data “rubbish,” adding that travelers were tested either 72 hours prior to the second test, or received the second test on the same day they were originally tested. He believes it is not a clear picture of how many people are coming in positive because the virus takes anywhere from five to seven days to incubate and become detectable.

“I don’t think it should be promoted that way. You look at the smaller numbers from Maui and from Kauai, and it’s already exceeding those numbers so that’s not reliable,” he said.

Lt. Gov Green said state surveillance numbers will be released every Tuesday.

He said more positive cases will be announced on Nov. 10 as Big Island did have more people test positive on arrival.

Oahu has seen the highest number of travelers enter the state since Oct. 15, but participation in the state’s surveillance testing program has been small.

However, Green said of the roughly 600 people who did participate on Oahu, none have tested positive for COVID as of Nov. 7.

Green said positive cases will enter the state and cases will rise as people return to work, but he also stressed the focus needs to be on mask-wearing and social distancing. KHON2 asked if the triple-digit case numbers reported this week were due to opening up.

“It is potentially from opening up, but it has nothing to do with the cases from the travelers, it’s because tens of thousands of additional people are working for 10 or 12 hours a day,” he said. “And they’re not wearing masks, and so our community spread is what’s happening.”

“We know it can’t be perfect. I do worry about any positives, of course. But the amount of energy that gets spent on talking about testing and post-testing should never outstrip the amount of energy spent on asking everyone to wear masks, if we would just focus on mask wearing and bringing that up to 90-95%. all of these questions would be moved. So, I hope that’s what people realize, you know, that that is the most important thing,” Green added.

Green said clusters of travelers have not been reported and to suggest another shutdown will not solve any problems.

“Once we have the whole economy going again, yeah, there will be spread. But we can keep it controlled if we have a mask mandate,” Green argued. “It’s too easy to point at these false narratives and make an excuse. The hard work is what has to be done. And that’s getting everyone to wear masks.”

Lt. Gov Green said Kauai should continue testing and sharing the data with Dr. Dewolfe Miller, who is leading the states surveillance testing program.

“I think people can see that the priority should be on mask wearing. We’ll do both, we will emphasize mask wearing and pre-testing, and post-testing when possible. So, all those things are relevant, but they’re outweighed by an enormous proportion, through community spread as compared to any kind of travel by residents and visitors,” Green said.

Both Lt. Gov Dr. Green and Dr. Chong-Hanssen did agree that there will be a surge in cases in the fall.

“There is going to be a surge this fall, there’s no question it’s happening on the mainland. So, we have to make sure that as there are cases and clusters, we put those fires out, we have to surround them with contact tracers and testing,” Green said.

“I constantly sense some kind of disbelief, and they’re welcome to speak with our science team,” Green said about Dr. Chong-Hanssen’s concerns. “Everyone should spend three hours thinking about how to figure out wearing masks steadily throughout the community before they spend five minutes on additional testing, because that’s where they’re going to get the results.”

“Our leaders are already planning for a surge after Thanksgiving,” Dr. Chong-Hanssen said. “They know what’s going to happen, it just depends on how forthcoming people are as far as why it’s going to happen.”

