Kauai Bus to change its service procedures

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Kauai will be changing the procedures to its Kauai Bus service in response to COVID-19.

Effective Monday, May 3, the Kauai Bus will be reinstating the collection of bus fares on all fixed-route and paratransit buses. The Kauai Bus appeals to all bus riders to use bus service for essential needs only. The Kauai Bus service will remain at modified reduced service levels until further notice.

Monthly bus passes and day passes may be purchased by mail, and will also be available at the usual retail locations from today, April 23. Monthly bus passes are also available by mail or in person at the Transportation Agency office, and through the County’s Motor Vehicle Registration office by using the drop box service provided at Treasury.

If using the drop box, please specify the month you wish to purchase the pass for. For those who had purchased an April bus pass, please call the Kauai Bus office at 246-8110. If you need assistance paying for bus fare, please contact Catholic Charities at 808-241-4673.

Limited essential staff is responding to phone calls, phone messages, and emails to continue providing needed services to the public. The county requests that clients needing to deliver paperwork to the Transportation Agency do so via thekauaibus@kauai.gov, or by mail at:

County Transportation Agency

3220 Hoolako Street

Lihue, Hawaii 96766

For the most up to date information you can reach The Kauai Bus at 246-8110, on Facebook at The Kauai Bus, or online at www.kauai.gov/transportation.

To view a copy of the emergency proclamation, visit the County of Kauai’s website at www.kauai.gov/KEMA.

For more information and to sign up for daily updates from the State Department of Health relating to current COVID-19 information, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/news/covid-19-updates/ or http://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19.