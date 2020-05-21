Kauai Bus drivers encouraged to honk on May 21st to show support for public transportation workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Bus will participate in the nationwide ‘Sound the Horn’ campaign to show support for essential public transportation workers across the United States.

This will take place on Thursday, May 21, at 9 a.m., and all Kauai Bus drivers are encouraged to honk their horns with our nation’s transit partners in support and solidarity.

The campaign is organized through the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) of New York City and the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) to recognize the importance of public transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kauai Bus and other national transportation operators will launch a coordinated day of action to simultaneously sound their fleets of bus, train, and boat horns on May 21 to honor heroic transportation workers across the region.

As a tribute to #HeroesMovingHeroes on the front lines of this public health crisis, all buses running in service will give two one-second horn blasts in solidarity with partner agencies.

Riders are encouraged to use the #SoundTheHorn and #HeroesMovingHeroes on social media to hashtag the event. Our top-notch front line transit workers truly are heroes moving heroes during this pandemic.

“Our frontline transit workers provide about 700 daily trips so residents can fulfill their essential roles,” said the County in a statement. “We salute all of our transit employees and take pride in the job they are doing during this crisis.”