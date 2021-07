HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai announced 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 30, separate from the statewide case count.

Officials said nine of Wednesday’s cases were residents and two were visitors.

The source of infection for four of the cases was mainland travel and the remaining seven were from community spread.

Kauai’s district health officer said the increase in community transmission is mostly among unvaccinated residents.