Kauaʻi’s Tahiti Nui Restaurant customers urged to test after COVID exposure

Coronavirus
HANALEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Health is sending out a warning after a cluster of COVID cases were linked to a Kauai restaurant.

Officials say if you visited the Tahiti Nui Restaurant in Hanalei between Friday, July 30 and Wednesday, Aug. 4, you may have been exposed to someone with the virus.

You should be tested as soon as possible.

So far seven positive cases have been identified including workers and diners.

