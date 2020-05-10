Kau Kau boxes unveiled for Mother’s Day

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An event planning company impacted by the pandemic is switching gears to help the community while still keeping their workers employed.

Gourmet Events Hawaii started Kau Kau Box six weeks ago. They’re packed with ready-to-eat meals and are offered weekly. On Saturday, they changed it up to offer a special Mother’s Day brunch box.

“They’re the teachers now,” said Shasta Yamada of Gourmet Events Hawaii. “They’re home school teachers, they’re having to sometimes have to teach other kids. They’re the cooks, chefs, cleaners, everything. Gotta give it out to moms out there.”

Kau Kau boxes are offered every Thursday at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

They’re already sold out for May 14 and are quickly selling out for the next two.

For more information or to purchase your Mother’s Day Brunch Box, call (808) 476-7295 or visit www.kaukauboxnow.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

