Kapolei’s Louis Smolka loses via submission to Casey Kenney at UFC Fight Night

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 29: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Louis Smolka and Casey Kenney face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Louis Smolka lost his bantamweight bout against Casey Kenney at UFC Fight Night 176 in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

Smolka lost via submission on a guillotine choke with 1:57 remaining in the first round.

Smolka landed 18 significant strikes, including 14 body shots. Kenney landed 32 significant strikes, 12 of which were leg kicks.

Smolka drops to 16-7 in his MMA career while Kenney improves to 14-2-1.

The bout between Smolka and Kenney was the second fight of a preliminary card of UFC Fight Night 176, which concludes with a welterweight fight between Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns.