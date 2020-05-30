Kapolei’s Louis Smolka loses via submission to Casey Kenney at UFC Fight Night

Louis Smolka lost his bantamweight bout against Casey Kenney at UFC Fight Night 176 in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.
Smolka lost via submission on a guillotine choke with 1:57 remaining in the first round.
Smolka landed 18 significant strikes, including 14 body shots. Kenney landed 32 significant strikes, 12 of which were leg kicks.
Smolka drops to 16-7 in his MMA career while Kenney improves to 14-2-1.
The bout between Smolka and Kenney was the second fight of a preliminary card of UFC Fight Night 176, which concludes with a welterweight fight between Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns.