Kapolei stabbing victim feeling okay, suspect charged with second degree attempted murder

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — More details have been released after two men were stabbed outside a nail salon in Kapolei Friday night.

According to court documents Trenton Hays and his girlfriend, Rebekah Frandy, went to Oasis Nails to get a pedicure around 5:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Frandy told KHON2 that Hays finished about 20 minutes before she did.

“He was just waiting in my car for me to finish up,” Frandy explained. “He headed outside because the salon couldn’t have people waiting because of COVID restrictions. So, he had to go wait, either outside or in the car. So he was in the car.”

According to Frandy and court documents, the couple were texting each other while he waited in Frandy’s car in the passenger seat for her to finish.

According to court documents, that’s when Hay’s told police that the suspect, identified as Peti Ili Jr., knocked on the car window.

The report states Hay’s tried to lock the door but Ili Jr. opened the door, and told Hays’ to exit the car. When Hays refused, Ili Jr. stabbed him in the chest.

According to the affidavit, Hays told police Ili Jr. tried to start his girlfriend’s car, and he grabbed the keys and ran back towards the nail salon.

Frandy said she was sitting in a chair towards the back of the salon and saw commotion towards the door.

“I saw something was happening by the door,” she said. “I turned, and I looked. It was Trenton, and he looked distressed.”

Frandy said Hays was wearing a red shirt, and she didn’t know what was going on but she heard him scream “Help.”

“I got to him, and he was just saying, ‘I was stabbed, I’ve been stabbed,’ he kept saying that,” she said. “I immediately laid him down on the floor.”

According to court documents, that’s when witnesses intervened and Ili Jr. stabbed another man in the back.

Inside the salon, Frandy started applying pressure to Hays’ wounds and dialed 911.

“There was a lot of blood, a lot a lot of blood,” Frandy said. “That was the only thing on my mind was just to stop the bleeding, and put pressure on it.”

At one point outside the salon, the court document states Ili Jr. pulled out a handgun and, in a struggle with a bystander and witness, the gun fired one round, no one was hurt.

The document states the second victim pushed Ili to the ground and was able to secure the gun. He and his wife took the gun to the hospital where the second victim was treated.

The other witnesses restrained Ili until police arrived.

Frandy said her boyfriend, who was stabbed multiple times, is doing okay.

“He amazes me so much,” she said. “He is already starting to walk, and he’s eating food. He is doing so incredibly well. All the nurses say he’s their best patient, and he’s doing awesome. He’s such a fighter. He’s great.”

Ili Jr. was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree robbery. His bail is set at $100,000.